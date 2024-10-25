ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Workers Killed After Chemical Leakage In Incense Sticks Manufacturing Factory

Two workers were killed after a chemical leakage in incense sticks manufacturing factory.

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Workers Killed After Chemical Leakage In Incense Sticks Manufacturing Factory
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 minutes ago

Kannauj: At least two workers were killed and as many injured after a chemical leakage in incense sticks manufacturing factory here, police said on Friday.

A police official said that upon receiving information police personnel rushed to the spot. The injured are being treated at a local hospital, he said.

It is understood that Kannauj District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl and Kannuaj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand visited the spot. Sources said that the DM ordered an investigation and necessary action will be taken against the guilty.

Police said that the incident took place on Thursday evening in the Gadanpur Buddu Mohalla inside the Makranad Nagar area.

"Several women work in the factory. Gauri (22) and Priya (23) and two others were affected by the chemical leakage. After they reached home, they felt uneasy and Gauri was rushed to a hospital in Kanpur. Gauri breathed her last at around 12.30 AM," the police official said.

He said that Priya was undergoing treatment at a local hospital but she too breathed her last at around 9 AM on Friday. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar said that the factory is owned by Mrudul Agnihotri. "We are probing the matter," he said.

Kannauj: At least two workers were killed and as many injured after a chemical leakage in incense sticks manufacturing factory here, police said on Friday.

A police official said that upon receiving information police personnel rushed to the spot. The injured are being treated at a local hospital, he said.

It is understood that Kannauj District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl and Kannuaj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand visited the spot. Sources said that the DM ordered an investigation and necessary action will be taken against the guilty.

Police said that the incident took place on Thursday evening in the Gadanpur Buddu Mohalla inside the Makranad Nagar area.

"Several women work in the factory. Gauri (22) and Priya (23) and two others were affected by the chemical leakage. After they reached home, they felt uneasy and Gauri was rushed to a hospital in Kanpur. Gauri breathed her last at around 12.30 AM," the police official said.

He said that Priya was undergoing treatment at a local hospital but she too breathed her last at around 9 AM on Friday. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar said that the factory is owned by Mrudul Agnihotri. "We are probing the matter," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GAS LEAK FACTORY TWO DEAD KANNAUJKANNAUJ AGARBATTI FACTORY CHEMICALKANNAUJ POLICEKANNAUJ DISTRICT MAGISTRATEWORKERS KILLED IN FACTORY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.