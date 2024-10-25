ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Workers Killed After Chemical Leakage In Incense Sticks Manufacturing Factory

Kannauj: At least two workers were killed and as many injured after a chemical leakage in incense sticks manufacturing factory here, police said on Friday.

A police official said that upon receiving information police personnel rushed to the spot. The injured are being treated at a local hospital, he said.

It is understood that Kannauj District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl and Kannuaj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand visited the spot. Sources said that the DM ordered an investigation and necessary action will be taken against the guilty.

Police said that the incident took place on Thursday evening in the Gadanpur Buddu Mohalla inside the Makranad Nagar area.