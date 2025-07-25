Cheetahs Will Arrive In Karnataka's Bannerghatta! Four Elephants Sent To Japan Under Global Animal Exchange Program

Bengaluru: In a major step under an international animal exchange programme, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) in Bengaluru will soon receive four cheetahs, among other exotic species, as part of a historic swap with Japan’s Himeji Safari Park. Already, four Asian elephants from Bannerghatta have been sent to Japan, marking the park's first large-scale international exchange of wildlife.
First-of-its-kind Animal Exchange From Bannerghatta
According to park authorities, this initiative has been approved by the Central Zoo Authority in New Delhi and supported by other concerned departments. The animals transferred to Japan include four Asian elephants: Suresh, an 8-year-old male; and three females, Gauri (9 years), Shruti (7 years), and Tulsi (5 years). These elephants were flown from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Kansai International Airport near Osaka aboard a Qatar Airways cargo flight (B777-200F).
Elephants Trained For Safe Travel
The elephants underwent six months of special training to prepare for the journey, and officials confirmed that all four are in good health and physically fit to travel. Accompanying them on the trip are two veterinarians from Himeji Safari Park, two veterinary officers from Bannerghatta, four animal caretakers, one supervisor, and a zoologist.
Cheetahs Will Be Brought To Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta
In a major highlight of the exchange, the Bannerghatta Biological Park will receive four cheetahs, making it a significant addition to its wildlife collection. Alongside the cheetahs, the park will also receive four jaguars, four pumas, three chimpanzees, and eight capuchin monkeys. It is not yet confirmed when all these animals will arrive. More time is needed for this, Officials said.
Mutual Training And Preparation
To ensure the elephants adapt smoothly to their new environment, a team of eight BBP staff members visited Himeji Safari Park for two weeks to assist with the transition and provide training. Similarly, from May 12 to May 25, 2025, caretakers from Himeji were trained at Bannerghatta in handling and caring for Asian elephants.
Second Batch Of Elephants Sent To Japan
This is the second such batch of elephants sent from Karnataka to Japan. Previously, in May 2021, the Mysuru Zoo had transferred three elephants to Toyohashi Zoo in Japan under a similar programme.
A Step Forward For International Conservation
Speaking about the exchange, Surya Sen, Executive Director of Bannerghatta Biological Park, stated:
“All necessary arrangements related to logistics, food, and veterinary care have been made to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for the elephants. The inclusion of Asian elephants in Japan’s Himeji Safari Park will offer a wonderful opportunity for the public there to witness the charm and intelligence of these majestic animals.”
