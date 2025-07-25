ETV Bharat / state

Cheetahs Will Arrive In Karnataka's Bannerghatta! Four Elephants Sent To Japan Under Global Animal Exchange Program

Bengaluru: In a major step under an international animal exchange programme, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) in Bengaluru will soon receive four cheetahs, among other exotic species, as part of a historic swap with Japan’s Himeji Safari Park. Already, four Asian elephants from Bannerghatta have been sent to Japan, marking the park's first large-scale international exchange of wildlife.

First-of-its-kind Animal Exchange From Bannerghatta

According to park authorities, this initiative has been approved by the Central Zoo Authority in New Delhi and supported by other concerned departments. The animals transferred to Japan include four Asian elephants: Suresh, an 8-year-old male; and three females, Gauri (9 years), Shruti (7 years), and Tulsi (5 years). These elephants were flown from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Kansai International Airport near Osaka aboard a Qatar Airways cargo flight (B777-200F).

Elephants Trained For Safe Travel

The elephants underwent six months of special training to prepare for the journey, and officials confirmed that all four are in good health and physically fit to travel. Accompanying them on the trip are two veterinarians from Himeji Safari Park, two veterinary officers from Bannerghatta, four animal caretakers, one supervisor, and a zoologist.

Cheetahs Will Be Brought To Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta

In a major highlight of the exchange, the Bannerghatta Biological Park will receive four cheetahs, making it a significant addition to its wildlife collection. Alongside the cheetahs, the park will also receive four jaguars, four pumas, three chimpanzees, and eight capuchin monkeys. It is not yet confirmed when all these animals will arrive. More time is needed for this, Officials said.

Mutual Training And Preparation