Four Held For Stealing, Selling Data Of Elderly Citizens Of The USA

Jodhpur: Ratanada Police arrested four employees of a call centre for stealing and selling data of elderly citizens of the United States of America.

The accused were arrested after a 15 hour operation and are being interrogated. ACP Hemant Kalal said police had received information on a call centre called Micrologic Infotech having its office at Circuit House Road in the city. "We were informed that a group was involved in stealing data of foreigners' data and selling to some companies. We arrested four persons from the centre during a raid on Tuesday night," he said.

Kalal said 32 CPUs, eight monitors, 28 laptops, 19 pen drives and 11 mobile phones were seized during the raid at the call centre. The cyber cell of city police are investigating the matter and the accused are being question on their modus operandi.

The ACP said as per preliminary investigation, it has come to fore that the call centre operator used to collect personal data of elderly citizens of the United States of America and sell it to other companies. "Crypto currency was bought in the form of digital assets with the dollars received in exchange for the data," he said. The information on the elderly citizens was obtained from a computer. By entering the mobile numbers of the elderly in a software, the data obtained from it was further sold to companies, Kalal said.