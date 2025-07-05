ETV Bharat / state

Four Members of Cyber Fraud Gang Held From Delhi, Had Cheated Over 100 People

Rewari: Police arrested four members of a cyber fraud gang from Delhi for cheating over 100 people from different states of the country.

The kingpin of the gang, Ajit Manjhe, a resident of Bihar, and post graduate, used to call people in woman's voice through a voice changer app from a call centre at Uttam Nagar in Delhi. He extracted information on the bank accounts of his victims and passed them to his brother-in-law Vikas..

Vikas along with two others, Sandeep and Sanjay used to siphon off money from the victims' bank accounts and transferred it to accounts opened in the name of some people in Bihar. The gang members paid 15 to 20 per cent of the amount cheated from the victims to the account holders in Bihar.

DSP Headquarters Ravindra Kumar said Ajit Manjhe had worked in a call centre and speaks fluent English. On May 29, he lured Nitesh, a resident of Rewari's Fidedi village with the promise to increase his credit card limit and collected information related to his account. He passed on the information to Vikas, Sandeep and Sanjay. The three transferred Rs 1.03 lakh from Nitesh's bank account through an app.