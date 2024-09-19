Chhattisgarh: Prashanth Sahu, Accused In Loharidih Violence Dies In Jail; Brother Alleges Police Assault

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): Prashant Sahu, accused of the violence that burnt down a house killing one in Loharidih died in Kabirdham District Jail in Kawardha on Wednesday morning. Prashant Sahu was one among the 69 accused arrested in connection with the violence that erupted following the murder of a local man in Lohardih village of Kawardha. A house was set on fire killing one during the violence.

The body of the deceased was brought to the district hospital for post-mortem. The opposition Congress protested the custodial death of Prashant Sahu and targeted the government for the alleged failure of law and order in the state. Dongargaon MLA Daleshwar Sahu also reached the hospital.

Parmesh Sahu, brother of Prashant Sahu alleged police torture as the cause of his brother's death and demanded a judicial enquiry. He also demanded a post-mortem in the presence of a magistrate.

"On the day the arson incident took place, neither my brother Prashant Sahu nor I was present there. Despite that, the police arrested my brother from his house. Prashant and other people were brutally beaten up by the police. Prashant Sahu was seriously injured due to this. He died due to lack of treatment. The police are saying that he was ill, but he did not have any illness. We demand a judicial inquiry in this matter," said Parmesh Sahu.

The Congress MLA alleged that it was the police who beat Prashanth Sahu to death. "The police beat up Prashant Sahu, which led to his death. At the same time, the police have arrested innocent people by taking them out of their homes," he said.

Meanwhile, the police informed that the real cause of death would only be known from the post-mortem report. Prateek Chaturvedi, DSP, Kawardha said, "Prashant Sahu died in jail this morning. The body has been brought for post-mortem. The post-mortem of the body was done in the presence of the magistrate and family members. The real cause of death will be revealed only after the report comes."

The ruling BJP has maintained silence regarding the allegations of the family and the opposition.