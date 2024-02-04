Chattisgarh: First Time in 20 Years, CM to Not Present Budget in Assembly

Raipur (Chattisgarh): For the first time in 20 years, a Chief Minister will not present the Budget in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Session commencing February 5. The state's Budget for FY 2024-25 will be tabled on February 9, Speaker Raman Singh said on Sunday.

To date, only Chief Ministers were given the job of presenting Budgets as they headed the Finance Ministry. However, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary will present the 2024-25 Budget on February 9, Speaker Raman Singh told reporters here.

The Budget session will have 20 sittings and will conclude on March 5, added Raman Singh.

The Budget session will begin with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan's address.

Raman Singh further said in the future the format of the Budget might become digital as preparations to turn the proceedings of the Assembly paperless are underway.

There will be a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address on February 7 and 8, Singh said. The State Finance Minister will table the Budget for FY 2024–25 on February 9.

Singh said the Budget will pave the way for the development of the state. "The Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) in her digital interim budget presented Rs. 47,000 crores. We have to ensure that Chhattisgarh Assembly adopts new technologies," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Raman Singh, a former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, claimed the BJP will "surely win 11 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 polls" in Chhattisgarh.