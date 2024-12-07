Chattisgarh | Elephant Cub Dies in Gariaband, Was Injured By Potash Bomb

Gariabad: An elephant cub, who was injured by a Potash bomb, died, forest department officials said on Saturday. They said that the elephant cub passed away at around 3.35 PM.

The elephant cub had sustained injuries from a potash bomb on November 10 and it was confirmed by the Chhattisgarh Forest Department and officials of the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. They then initiated a search to locate the injured elephant and were successful in capturing the mammal on November 27.

Officials said that the elephant cub had been undergoing treatment since November 27 and he was given injections. Doctors of the Raipur Jungle Safari were treating the elephant cub.

"A few days ago, the condition of the cub had improved. After that on December 4, the elephant killed a four-year-old girl in Dhamtari. However, the cub's condition deteriorated," officials added.

Doctors, who treated the cub, said that the potash bomb exploded on the cub's face while he was roaming in Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. Officials further said that the exact cause of the cub's death would be known only after the post-mortem, which will be conducted on Sunday. They added that the last rites of the elephant cub will be done on Sunday after the post-mortem.

The forest department officials said that they have launched a probe to find out the person, who planted the potash bomb. They added that strict action will be taken. So far, four elephants have died in Gariabad.