Chartered Accountant Drowns to Death After His Car Plunges Into Canal in Punjab

Ludhiana: In a tragic incident, a Chartered Accountant drowned to death after the car he was traveling in plunged into a canal in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Namit Sharma (35) resident of Model Town Extension, Ludhiana.

The incident took place near Rampur village of Khanna on Saturday April 6 where the car plunged into the Doraha Canal. The car is being searched with the help of divers. It is not clear whether Namit Sharma was alone in the car or someone else was with him at the time of the accident.

Eyewitness Jagroop Singh said that he was going to Bhaini Sahib, when on the way, he saw two men stopping by the canal and saw that a car had sunk into the canal. “A person fell out of the car and was drowning in the canal. I stopped the passersby and asked if they knew swimming. Both these men were swimmers who immediately jumped into the canal and pulled out the drowning person. But by the time he was taken to the hospital, he was dead. It is not known how many people were in the car,” Singh said.

After receiving information about the accident, deceased Namit's friend Ashish reached the spot. According to Ashish, at around 9 am on Saturday, Namit Sharma had left for his office as usual. “In the evening it was reported that his car had fallen into the canal. No family members were in the car. But it cannot be said whether Namit had any other friend or not,” he added.

SHO Doraha Police Station Rohit Sharma said that he immediately reached the spot on receiving the information and with the help of divers, the drowning man was pulled out and sent to the hospital by ambulance where he died. A search is on for the the car. It is also being investigated whether there was anyone else in the car, the SHO added.