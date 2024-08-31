ETV Bharat / state

Son-In-Law, 3 Family Members Charred To Death After He Set House On Fire In Bengal's Sagardighi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

A man, who was in a relationship with his brother-in-law's wife, set the house on fire following an argument with his in-laws over his affair. He along with three family members were charred to death and two others were hospitalised in critical condition, police said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Sagardighi(West Bengal): A 40-year-old man and three others of his in-laws' family, including a four-year-old boy, were charred to death and two others were seriously injured after he set their house on fire in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bahalnagar area of Sagardighi in the district on Friday night. Deceased have been identified as Kobra Bibi (62), Tahera Bibi (28), Ramzan Sheikh (40) and Tausiq Sheikh (4), police said.

Local residents said deceased Ramzan, a resident of the neighbouring Karaiya village, was married to a woman of Bahalnagar village a couple of years back. The woman passed away two years back and since then Ramzan is in a relation with his brother-in-law's wife.

After their relationship became public, Ramzan was asked by his in-laws to snap ties with the woman. However, he kept visiting Bahalnagar to meet her and had frequent arguments with his in-laws over this.

Late last night, an altercation rose between Ramzan and his in-laws. In a fit of rage, Ramzan poured petrol and set the house on fire. All family members who were present in the house at that time were caught in the blaze and sustained burn injuries, an officer of Sagardighi police station said.

The injured were initially rushed to the local hospital, where four-year-old Tausiq succumbed to his injures. After the condition of the others deteriorated, they were shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, where prime accused Ramzan and two women, died.

Condition of two other members, who were injured, are critical, police said. A detailed investigation has been initiated, they added.

