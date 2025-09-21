ETV Bharat / state

Charred Body Of Missing Youth Found In Faridabad, Family Cries Murder

Irshad, Irfan's brother, stated, "On the morning of September 10, Irfan left for work in Pali village on a bike with a young man from his village. He did not reach the company that day and went missing. His family searched for him relentlessly, but found no trace of him. Finally, on September 14, the family went to the Dhauj police station and filed a missing person report."

The police and forensic team arrived at the spot to collect the body of Irfan, which was sent to the civil hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

Faridabad: The charred body of a 32-year-old man who was missing for 10 days has been found in Bahram Patti village under the Dhauj police station area of Haryana's Faridabad. The victim's family has alleged that he was murdered and the body was burned.

Irshad said Irfan's burnt body was spotted by a child when he was trying to steal a kite. He immediately informed the villagers, who informed the police. Irshad alleged that Irfan was first kidnapped, then murdered, and his body was burned and thrown in the village. "Not just one, but three or four people may have been involved in the crime," he said, adding that the murderers should be arrested soon and meted out the harshest punishment.

Irfan was the eldest son of the family. He was married to Khusboo and the couple has a 1.5-year-old child. Khushboo is three months pregnant. "On the morning of September 10th, my husband left home for work after breakfast. He would ride a bike belonging to a villager to the company every day and return in the evening by an auto. He has been untraceable since that day, and despite repeated searches, no information could be gathered on him," Khusboo said.

Dhauj police station ASI Tejveer said, "The body appears to be 3-4 days old and was found burned. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder. A forensic team has been called in to investigate. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem. The cause of death and the time of the incident will be clear only after the report comes."