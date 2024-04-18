Srinagar: The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is slated for April 19. In that backdrop, Rajan Kumar, the hero of India's Charlie Chaplin (2), who is also an icon of the Election Commission of India, travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in a unique way to inform the voters about voting.

In the valleys of Kashmir, wearing baggy pants, coats, caps and umbrellas, he was seen quietly making people laugh and appealing to everyone to vote. Charlie Chaplin (2) tried to bring a smile to people's faces. Hero Rajan Kumar, who arrived in Kashmir from Delhi, did shows in many places of Kashmir under the National Voter Awareness Programme.

It was organised by the Kashmir Performers Collective. Rajan Kumar thanked Kashmir Performers Collective chief Manzoor Mir and Charlie Chaplin (2) also thanked many inspirational figures, including Mahendra Lalka, Dr Pawan Aggarwal, Padma Shri Bimal Jain and Dr Anil Kashi Murarka, for their courage that led him to continue his journey.

Election Commission icon Rajan Kumar said that this yatra aims to make voters understand the importance of voting and to get more people out of their homes to cast their votes on polling day. It is a unique concept of Charlie Chaplin (2), which aims to create awareness among voters across the country.

Rajan Kumar is the first icon of the Election Commission to encourage people to vote in this way. Even earlier, Rajan Kumar informed people through the voting tree. From Kashmir, they will go to Chennai and then Kanyakumari. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Charlie Chaplin (2) considers creating awareness among voters a major challenge. Apart from being a film actor and filmmaker, Rajan Kumar is also a poet and writer. He has written an effective poem on elections "Voting Se Na Chikna," which motivates to vote.

On April 19, the first phase will cover 21 states. In the first phase, elections are to be held on 102 seats. According to the Election Commission, 28 states and 8 union territories will go to polling in seven phases till June 1 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

