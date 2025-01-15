Chariot Celebrations Exude Kanuma Festive Fervour Across Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema Region

Amalapuram: The Prabhala Utsavam (chariot festival) has commenced across Konaseema to celebrate the third day of the Kanuma festival marking the day after Sankranti celebrations. The Jagganna Thota Prabhala Theertha in Konaseema holds a significant place in this celebration.

About 500 Prabhalu (chariots) from 175 villages across Konaseema are being taken to pilgrimage sites across the region. The processions featuring the chariots, beautifully adorned with various deities of the Hindu religion, began early in the morning. Villages like Jagganna Thota, Pappula Vari Palem, Gajulagunta, Mamidi Kuduru, Rajolu, Thondavaram, Amalapuram, Vakala Baruvu, Malikapuram, and others are participating in these grand celebrations.

Cultural Extravaganza

The Prabhala Utsavam is being held in great splendour, with elaborate processions and devotional performances continuing from morning till late night. These celebrations reflect the rich cultural heritage of Konaseema, blending tradition with modernity during the vibrant festivities.

As devotees gather in large numbers, the Utsavam showcases the deep-rooted customs and spirituality followed by the people of the region, making it a memorable event for all participants. The young and old take an active part by getting immersed in these chariot festivals. They carry idols of Lord Shiva and other Gods on these chariots with devotees offering their prayers along the way. The chariots are mostly made of bamboo sticks and are often illuminated as the celebrations continue till late night hours.