Rajasthan ACB Presents Charge Sheet Against Four Including MLA In Assembly Question Case

Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has presented a charge sheet in the special court against four accused including Bagidora MLA Jaikrishna Patel in the case of demanding bribe to withdraw questions raised in the Assembly.

In its charge sheet, ACB has filed a case against the MLA under sections of BNS including Prevention of Corruption Act for misuse of position and taking undue advantage despite being a public servant. Apart from this, Vijay Kumar Patel, Laxman Singh Meena and Jagaram Meena have also been made accused in the charge sheet. However, the investigation against the MLA's absconding PA Rohit and two others has been kept pending.

In the charge sheet presented through Special Public Prosecutor Shalini Gautam, ACB said it is clear from the investigation that the MLA had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 crore to delete the questions raised in the Assembly regarding improper functioning of the mines located in Karauli district. The first installment of Rs 20 lakh was taken through brokers, it said.

Complainants Ravindra Kumar and his brother Sumant had lodged a complaint with the ACB on April 4, which stated that MLA had been harassing them by asking questions in the Assembly and threatening them while demanding money. ACB arrested Jaikrishna and Vijay Patel on May 4 and Laxman and Jagram the next day.