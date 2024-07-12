ETV Bharat / state

Chargesheet Filed Five Months After Banbhulpura Violence; Abdul Malik Identified As Mastermind

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

At least five months after violent clashes in Haldwani's Banbhulpura, police have filed a chargesheet against 107 accused, identifying Abdul Malik as the mastermind. Legal proceedings have commenced with accused appearing in court.

Collage of Banbhulpura Violence (ETV Bharat)

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): After a five-month investigation into the violent events that unfolded at the Banbhulpura police station area in Haldwani on February 8, the police have filed a chargesheet against all 107 accused. Abdul Malik is alleged to be the mastermind behind the incident. The charges were read out to the accused when they appeared before the court on Wednesday.

The violence erupted when authorities, accompanied by the Municipal Corporation, moved to demolish an illegal mosque and madrasa located at Malik Ka Bagh in Banbhulpura. This action triggered a chain of events including arson, stone-pelting, firing and burning of Banbhulpura police station.

At least five lives were lost during the chaos and substantial damage was inflicted upon both public and private property, necessitating the imposition of a curfew by the district administration.

The legal aftermath saw three separate cases registered, all centralised at the Banbhulpura police station. The cases were also taken up by the Mukhani police station and the Haldwani Municipal Corporation, reflecting the widespread impact of the violence.

In response, authorities swiftly apprehended 107 individuals allegedly involved in the unrest, citing Abdul Malik as the orchestrator of the violent episode.

SP Prahlad Narayan Meena emphasised that despite the chargesheet being filed, the investigation remains active, with additional arrests anticipated. He underscored that several perpetrators are still evading authorities and pledged efforts to bring them to justice.

The judicial process has now commenced following the chargesheet, with the case scheduled for trial in the Haldwani court.

