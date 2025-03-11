Chargesheet Filed Against Former Uttarakhand DGP, Tehsildar Over Misuse Of Forest Land

Dehradun: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a charge sheet against former Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sidhu and Additional Tehsildar Shujauddin Siddiqui on the charges of misuse of official position in the Rajpur forest land occupation case. The 12-year pending case began with a complaint lodged in October 2022 by the then Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Mussoorie, Ashutosh Singh.

Singh accused some of the officials of illegally shifting forest land in Mauja Veergirwali and fudging revenue accounts by producing false documents. The SIT, formed to investigate these serious allegations, already charged others in the case and now made major breakthroughs against Sidhu and Siddiqui, showing a well-planned drive to gain titles to the lands illegally.

While the case is high-profile in nature, it took a sluggish start in the beginning, with 22 investigators tasked across years since the case was registered in 2013. Only after a formal complaint was filed by DFO Singh in 2022 did the police act with speed, establishing an SIT headed by IPS officer Sarvesh Panwar, who has since taken charge of the probe.

The April 2024 charge sheet identifies several accused, including Nathuram, Deepak Sharma, Smita Dixit, Subhash Sharma, and some more who are connected with the forgery of documents to obtain forest land. Ongoing legal proceedings, the case is also questioning official corruption and abuse of authority in land transactions and its relevance to forest protection and government accountability in Uttarakhand.