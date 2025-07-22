ETV Bharat / state

Chargesheet Filed Against DRDL Employee Who Was Honey-Trapped Into Revealing Defence Secrets

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have filed a chargesheet against Dukka Mallikarjun Reddy, a contract employee with DRDL, for leaking sensitive defence information after falling for a honeytrap.

The case, registered in June 2022, reveals that Reddy believed he was chatting with a woman online and ended up sharing key national security details, including photos and range data of rockets. The person he was talking to is suspected of being an ISI handler from Pakistan.

Reddy, who is from Meerpet in Rangareddy district, joined DRDL in 2020 as part of a project and worked as a quality assurance engineer in the Advanced Naval Systems Program. In early 2022, he reportedly got in touch with someone calling themselves Natasha Rao, alias Simran Chopra, on Facebook. Their chats soon moved to WhatsApp, and over the next few months, they stayed in regular touch.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies noticed that Reddy’s phone was frequently connecting to a foreign IP address, and this raised red flags. After further tracking, Balapur police arrested him in July 2022. Cyber forensics later confirmed that he had shared confidential DRDO information during his online conversations.