Chargesheet Filed Against 916 People Including Survivor's Mother Over Riot In TN's Kallakurichi

Villupuram: A major riot broke out at Sakthi Matric Higher Secondary School near Chinnasalem in the Kallakurichi district following a 12th-grade student's mysterious death on July 13, 2022. The violence took place on July 17, 2022, causing vandalising school property, police vehicles to be set on fire, and cows to be stolen by some rioters. To take the situation under control, police opened fire, and over 100 people were arrested, sources said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in the Kallakurichi court regarding the riots. After over two years of investigation, a 24,000-page charge sheet was filed on February 7, in which the deceased student's mother has been named as the prime accused.

Additionally, charges have been filed against 666 people, including 53 juveniles, in connection with the violence that occurred on the school premises. Around 124 individuals have been charged with setting a police vehicle on fire outside the school. Five more have been charged with theft related to removing a cow's horns.

According to officials, 121 individuals have been charged with attacking police officers, including the Inspector General, during the riot. In total, 916 individuals have been charged under four different categories related to the riot. The final report, comprising 41,250 pages across these four cases, has been submitted to the court.