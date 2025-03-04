ETV Bharat / state

Chargesheet Details Torture of Sarpanch Deshmukh; Accused Shot Videos, Clicked Photos

Mumbai: As Maharashtra village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was being tortured and killed in December, the assailants recorded 15 videos, clicked eight photos and even made two video calls, police officials said in a chargesheet, documenting the brutality endured by the victim.

The videos and the photos are part of the chargesheet submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) before a court in Beed district last week.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and killed in December for attempting to foil an extortion bid on an energy company. His body riddled with injuries and bearing signs of extreme brutality, was found dumped on the roadside.

Seven men, including Walmik Karad, a close aide of state minister Dhananjay Munde, have been arrested so far, while one person has been declared wanted accused.

The videos were shot on a smartphone of one of the accused, Mahesh Kedar, and their duration ranges between 2 seconds and 2.04 minutes, an official said, citing the chargesheet.

The Massajog village head was abducted by six men on December 9 at Dongaon toll plaza and taken in an SUV towards Kej taluka with a silver Swift car following it, he said.

Deshmukh was found unconscious at Daithna Shivar towards Nandur Ghat Road the same evening. He was rushed to a hospital by the Beed Police's search team, where he was declared dead on arrival.

As per the official, Deshmukh was beaten up by the accused from 3.30 pm to 6 pm by using a gas pipe of 41-inch length with a handle with black string, white pipe, an iron rod with five clutch wires, wooden sticks, a "fighter and dharkatti" (both sharp weapons).