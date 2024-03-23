Charges Framed Against SP Leader Azam Khan in Enemy Property Case in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): The MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has framed charges against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and eight others in three cases of grabbing enemy property. The next hearing of the case has been listed on April 10.

Azam Khan has more than 100 cases registered against him. Senior prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said that the charges were framed by MP/MLA Special Judicial Magistrate Shobhit Bansal. A case was registered by Tehsildar KG Mishra at Azimnagar police station and a chargesheet was submitted against nine people in this connection.

Apart from Azam Khan, charges have been framed against Tanzeem Fatima, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, Naseer Ahmed Khan, Adeeb Azam, Mushtaq Ahmed Siddiqui, Nigat Akhlaq, Zaki ur Rehman Siddiqui and Mohammad Fasi Zaidi.

Amarnath Tiwari said that Sigan Kheda situated in Aliyaganj tehsil in Sadar Rampur, which is 0.286-hectare-enemy property and another plot measuring 0.143 hectare were illegally captured by Azam Khan and the others and merged with Jauhar University land. The plaintiff has been summoned to testify in the case, he added.

A case under section 332 IPC and 2/3 Public Property Act has been registered against Azam Khan, Jauhar University registrar Roshan Ali Qureshi and security officer Ale Hasan. It has been alleged that a plot adjoining a river was encroached and also included into the Jauhar University campus area. In connection with this, when the Nayaab Tehsildar's team was measuring the areas, the accused allegedly caused disruptions, hampering government work.