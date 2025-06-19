13,000 Crore Cocaine Recovery | Delhi Police File Chargesheet

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the case of the recovery of cocaine worth Rs 13,000 crore. The 10,000-page chargesheet was filed in the Patiala House Court here.

There are 19 accused in the case. While 14 of them have been apprehended, five are still on the run. The Special Cell of Delhi Police had recovered 562 kg of cocaine on October 1, 2024, from the Mahipalpur area. They had recovered 208 kg of cocaine on October 10, 2024. The third recovery happened from Ankleshwar in Gujarat when 518 kg of cocaine was recovered from a firm.

The chargesheet says that three fake companies were made, and they were supplying raw materials for drugs. It said that the mail ID of one of the fake firms, Pharma Solutions Services Company, was created in Pakistan.

According to the chargesheet, the drugs were made in Gujarat and Delhi, and the raw material for them came from South India and five pharma companies in Gujarat. It further said that the racket is connected with Pakistan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

The main accused in the case, Rana Tarandeep Singh and Virendra Basoy, are absconding. Officials suspect that the duo have fled the country and Basoya is residing in London and is operating his syndicate from there.

According to the chargesheet, the accused also includes Varis and Tushar Goyal. Tushar heads the syndicate in India. The court has declared Basoya, Ritik Bajaj, Pramod Pandey, Vikas Mane and Rushab Basoya as absconders.