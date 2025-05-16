Chardham Yatra Sees Surge: Over 7.17 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Since April 30

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra is gaining momentum, with the number of pilgrims steadily increasing. Each day, around 50,000 to 60,000 devotees participate in the yatra. Today alone, more than 55,000 pilgrims visited the holy sites. Since the yatra began on April 30, a total of 7,17,803 devotees have undertaken the sacred journey so far.

Number of devotees in Yamunotri Dham

On May 14, 8,377 devotees visited Maa Yamuna in Yamunotri Dham of Uttarakhand. Out of which 4,348 are men, 3,789 are women, and 240 are children. From April 30 till now, 1 lakh 39 thousand 789 devotees have visited Maa Yamuna.

Number of devotees in Gangotri Dham

On May 14, 10,589 devotees visited Gangotri Dham. Out of which 5,479 are men and 4,918 are women, and 192 are children. So far 65, 883 devotees have visited Gangotri.

Number of devotees in Kedarnath Dham

The highest number of devotees has reached Kedarnath so far. On May 14, 21,058 devotees paid obeisance at the door of Baba Kedar. Since May 2, 2 lakh 91 thousand 60 devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham.

Number of devotees in Badrinath Dham

The doors of Badrinath were opened for the devotees on May 4. A huge crowd of devotees is also reaching the Dham to visit Lord Badri-Vishal. On May 14, 15,533 devotees visited. In which 9,682 are men, 4,888 are women, and 763 are children. So far, a total of 1 lakh 60 thousand 885 devotees have visited Lord Badri Vishal.

Total number: According to government data, on May 14, 55,357 devotees visited the four Dhams. So far, 7 lakh 17 thousand 803 devotees have had the darshan in the Char Dham Yatra, which started on April 30.

