Chardham Yatra 2025: Tokens To Be Issued To Pilgrims Visiting Yamunotri Dham

Uttarkashi: With Chardham Yatra scheduled to begin three days later, the Uttarakhand government has come up with a token system to manage crowd and reduce long queues of pilgrims in Yamunotri Dham.

Administration has completed all arrangements for introducing this system. A one-way system of entry has been brought in place for the pilgrims in which, a 100-metre-long route has been designated for entry and 150 metres for exit.

Last year, Yamunotri Dham had witnessed long queues of vehicles following the rush of pilgrims. Thus, pilgrims had to face a lot of difficulties.

District magistrate Meherban Singh Bisht said police and SDRF booths have been set up from Jankichatti to Yamunotri to ensure seamless movement of pilgrims even if the turnout rises. This apart, the three-kilometre-long alternative route from Bhaironghati to Bhandeligad has also been repaired, he added.