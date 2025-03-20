Chardham Yatra 2025: Online Registration Starts, Here's All You Need To Know

Dehradun: Online registration for Chardham Yatra has started from March 20. The yatra will commence from April 30. Offline registrations will be held at designated centres and the process will start 10 days before the yatra begins.

During the yatra, pilgrims visit four dhams, namely Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. Along with Chardham, registration has also been opened for Hemkund Sahib Yatra on Thursday.

How to register online?

The online registration process started from today. In order to register online, one needs to visit the official Uttarakhand website ~ https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

He/she has to login with the help of mobile number and complete registration by filling in personal details like name, state and others. Aadhar card is mandatory for registration.

Offline registration through centres

Registration centres will be set up on yatra routes along with Haridwar and Rishikesh 10 days before the Chardham Yatra begins. These centres will remain operational throughout the day to help visitors complete the registration process without any difficulty.

If devotees are planning to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath by helicopter, then they will not get their ticket without registration. For more information, devotees can call toll free number 01351364. All kinds of information pertaining to the yatra will be available by dialling 01352559898 or 01352552627.

In case devotees are availing their own vehicle, they should keep the documents of the vehicle and their driver ready with them.

Registration of private vehicles mandatory

This time, all private vehicles coming from other states during the yatra will have to be registered. Along with this, the owners of the vehicles will have to fill up a declaration form online. The non-registered outstation vehicles will have to be parked in Rishikesh and their passengers will have to continue the journey in local commercial vehicles.

After entering Uttarakhand, vehicle checking will be held at three places along the yatra route. During this, documents related to registration, vehicle and Aadhar cards of the individuals will be checked. Checking of vehicles has also been made mandatory at all the borders of Uttarakhand.

Every year, the Chardham Yatra starts in April and ends in November. The Gangotri and Yamunotri doors open on Akshaya Tritiya while the doors of Kedarnath and Badhrinath open on May 2 and 4 respectively.