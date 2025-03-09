ETV Bharat / state

Chardham Yatra 2025: Pocket Pinch For Pilgrims; Know Why

Dehradun: Pilgrims, who are proceeding for Chardham Yatra, may have to shell out extra bucks this year. This is due to a rise in travel and accommodation expenses as compared to last year.

The countdown has begun for the Chardham Yatra, which kicks off in Uttarakhand in April. The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri will be thrown open on April 30 soon after Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham open. In such a situation, the government and other agencies involved in the arrangements have also geared up for the Chardham Yatra.

Devotees coming on the Chardham Yatra need to reach the Chardham through bus or taxi from Haridwar and Rishikesh. In such a situation, Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation determines the travel package during the journey. Till now, the price of the package run by Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation is about Rs 30,000 per person. In this package, food, drink and accommodation are arranged for the devotees from Rishikesh or Haridwar during the Chardham Yatra.

Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation makes arrangements for the stay of devotees in its guest house. In a recent meeting, Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation has fixed the rates of almost two Chardhams. In the meeting to be held on Monday, it will be decided how Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation will conduct the Yatra in Chardham and how much will be the official increase.

Giving details, Vishal Mishra, general manager of Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation, said, "We have decided some routes while other routes will be decided soon. This decision will be taken in the meeting given the current circumstances, but we want to say that the devotees coming on the Chardham Yatra will get a great experience of accommodation, food, drink and other arrangements. We have almost completed the preparations related to the journey."

The major arrangement for bringing and taking the devotees on the Chardham Yatra is done by the Joint Rotation Committee. Under the supervision of the committee, about four big groups related to transport operate the yatra on the instructions of the government. It includes Tehri Garhwal Motor Corporation Private Limited i.e. DGMO, Roopkund, Traffic Private Limited and Garhwal Motor. Joint Rotation had recently demanded from the officials related to the Chardham Yatra to increase the fare of the Yatra. Citing the high cost of insurance, petrol prices, driver's expenses and food items, the fare should be increased this year. In such a situation, accepting their demand, a meeting will be held soon and the fare will be increased.

Five to seven per cent rise in bus fare likely

TGMO president Jitendra Singh Negi said, "Our demand has been accepted and the fare will increase this time. Till now, the fare of a bus that goes for the Chardham Yatra is about Rs 1,70,000. This time, it is expected that the fare should be increased by 5% to 7% during the journey. In this era of inflation, one cannot go on with the same system for two-three years."

Helicopter fare hike

The air service is also beginning in Gangotri and Yamunotri. The fare is likely to be increased by about five per cent in air service. In the agreement with the Horticulture Department in the year 2023, it was agreed with the companies operating the air that the fare will be increased by 5 per cent this year. There will be hike in price looking at the maintenance fuel charge and other expensive needs.

Vikas Tiwari, associated with the hotel industry, said that everything including electricity and water is getting expensive year after year. In such a situation, people feel that the Chardham Yatra lasts for six months in Uttarakhand, whereas the reality is that every travel-related person in Uttarakhand has only 40 days to work. "The monthly salary of a driver is about 10,000 excluding Rs 600 daily extra for food expenses. The food expenses have soared to Rs 800 to Rs 900 per day," Tiwari said.

Similarly, hotels and Dharamshalas are situated on the travel route. The staff working there is also available at expensive rates. Fares in hotels, Dharamshalas and homestays are expected to rise.

Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra is completed in about 9 to 10 days. This journey, which starts in April, ends in November every year. The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on Akshaya Tritiya. The doors of Kedarnath will open on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4.

When did the registration begin?

Registration for the Char Dham Yatra 2025 opened on March 2. It is done both online and offline. The yatra begins on April 29. It is important to remember that the normal darshan might be available through a token system, but for specific services like Rudrabhishek, online registration is necessary.