Chardham Yatra 2025: Pilgrims' Surge Likely, Pre-Booking Worth Over Rs 2 Crore So far

Dehradun: The much-awaited Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra 2025 will begin with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on April 30. Tourism, police, health, transport and other departments are also busy preparing for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

For the yatra, devotees are also booking the guest house of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam in large numbers. Bookings of more than Rs two crore have been done so far. Along with this, the Health and Transport Department are also engaged in preparations.

The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will be opened on Akshaya Tritiya on 30 April. With this, the Chardham Yatra 2025 will begin. After this, the doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham will open on May 2 and on 4 May respectively.

The registration process of devotees started at 7 am on March 20. As many as 6,07,368 devotees have registered till 5 pm on March 23. Vishal Mishra, general manager of Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation (GMVN), said that regarding the preparations for the Chardham Yatra, the employees of GMVN have been instructed to repair all the guest houses on the travel route before the start of the Yatra. A team has also been formed for this, which is inspecting the guest houses and giving a report.

Food delicacies on a platter for pilgrims

Chardham pilgrims will be able to taste Uttarakhand's special dishes. Vishal Mishra said that in all the guest houses of GMVN, cooks who can prepare conventional food as well as traditional ones will make food. have been kept. AQccording to him, people, who come from outside, want to get a taste of the traditional dishes of Uttarakhand. Therefore, traditional food recipes of Uttarakhand also included in the menu.

For this, instructions have been given to buy only the traditional food products of 'House of Himalayas'. The process of buying traditional food products has started at all the canteens.

At the same time, the Transport Department is also busy in its preparations for the Chardham Yatra. Sunil Sharma, transport nodal officer of Chardham Yatra, said that the department is making its preparations in full swing for the Chardham Yatra and most of the work has been completed. Apart from this, a meeting was recently held with transport-related businessmen (bus, tempo traveler, maxi, taxi and tour and travel operators).

Hospitals get ready

The health department is also busy preparing for the Chardham Yatra. Health minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that for the last two years, there has been a lot of control in the figures of deaths of devotees on the Chardham Yatra routes. Lakhs of people are treated during the Chardham Yatra.

He said that along with this, an air ambulance facility is also provided to patients with critical conditions. However, till the other day, there was a shortage of hospitals in Badrinath and Kedarnath. A number of hospitals have come up in recent years in these religious spots.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is reviewing the preparations for the Chardham Yatra. To make the Chardham Yatra more organised, the Chardham Yatra Authority is going to be formed. "Along with this, we are also considering developing infrastructure in places around the Chardham temples," CM Dhami said.