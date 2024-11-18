Chardham Yatra 2024 Concludes In Uttarakhand As Sacred Portals Closed

Dehradun: With the closing of the sacred portals of the Badirnath Dham on Sunday, the annual Chardham Yatra concluded in Uttarakhand for the season 2024. Over 46 lakh pilgrims visited the Chardham this year.
The doors of Badrinath Dham located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand were closed with religious chants in presence of a large number of devotees marking the end of the annual yatra. The Chardham Yatra 2025 will start in April-May next year.
This year's yatra started on 10 May while the doors of Badrinath Dham were opened on 12 May. From 12 May to 17 November, a total of 14,35,341 pilgrims particularly visited Badrinath Dham as per the yatra management.
With regard to the Kedarnath Dham, the doors of which were opened on 10 May, a total of 16,52,076 pilgrims visited the dham from 10 May to the closing of the doors on 3 November.
Likewise, the doors of Gangotri Dham located in Uttarkashi district were opened on 10 May and were closed on 2 November. A total of 8,15,273 devotees visited Gangotri Dham which included 4,76,778 men, 3,24,973 women and 13,522 children.
This year the doors of Yamunotri Dham were also opened on May 10 along with Gangotri and Kedarnath Dham. The doors of Yamunotri Dham were closed for the winter on November 3. In the Yatra season 2024, a total of 7,14,755 devotees visited Yamunotri Dham which included 3,82,538 men and 3,16,719 women along with 15,498 children.
Apart from the four dhams, a total of 1,83,722 devotees visited the Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Tirtha Shri Laxman Temple.
This year, the Chardham yatra could last only for 153 as compared to last year when it lasted for 205 days owing to inclement weather conditions.
