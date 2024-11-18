ETV Bharat / state

Chardham Yatra 2024 Concludes In Uttarakhand As Sacred Portals Closed

A large number of devotees gather outside the Shri Kedarnath Dham as its portal were closed for the winter season, in Rudraprayag ( ANI )

Dehradun: With the closing of the sacred portals of the Badirnath Dham on Sunday, the annual Chardham Yatra concluded in Uttarakhand for the season 2024. Over 46 lakh pilgrims visited the Chardham this year.

The doors of Badrinath Dham located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand were closed with religious chants in presence of a large number of devotees marking the end of the annual yatra. The Chardham Yatra 2025 will start in April-May next year.

This year's yatra started on 10 May while the doors of Badrinath Dham were opened on 12 May. From 12 May to 17 November, a total of 14,35,341 pilgrims particularly visited Badrinath Dham as per the yatra management.

With regard to the Kedarnath Dham, the doors of which were opened on 10 May, a total of 16,52,076 pilgrims visited the dham from 10 May to the closing of the doors on 3 November.