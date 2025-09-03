Char Dham Yatra Registration Closed Till September 5, Uttarakhand Stares At Rs 5,000 Losses To Disasters

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has closed registration for the Char Dham Yatra till September 5 as rains wreaked havoc in the state.

The disaster in Uttarkashi at the beginning of August led to a significant drop in the number of devotees, which usually remains low during monsoon months. Adding to the woes are the damaged roads leading to the pilgrimage sites.

Recently, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to complete all arrangements, including repairing the roads, before starting the second phase of the yatra, the schedule of which will be decided after the weather turns fair.

As per figures from the Uttarakhand Emergency Operations Centre, a total of 42.82 lakh devotees have visited Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib so far this year. Of them, 12.91 lakh devotees of Badrinath Dham, 14.75 lakh visited Kedarnath Dham, 6.69 lakh went to Gangotri Dham, 5.86 lakh visited Gangotri Dham, and 2.51 lakh went to Hemkund Sahib. About 155 devotees died due to ill health, while 15 died due to other reasons.

Vehicles stuck after a road caved in due to continuous rainfall in Rudraprayag. (IANS)

Tourism secretary Dheeraj Singh Garbyal said, "An alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding heavy rains has been kept in purview. Hence, the Char Dham Yatra will not be conducted till September 5. Accordingly, registration counters at Haridwar, Rishikesh and other places have also been shut, and a decision will be taken regarding the yatra's resumption after the weather improves."

The IMD has issued a yellow alert forecasting heavy rains in the state from September 3 to 6. The frequency of natural calamities has resulted in losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore to the state, as per a report compiled by the Disaster Management Department after seeking data from other departments. With the prediction of above normal rainfall in September, Uttarakhand stares at mounting losses.

Vinod Kumar Suman, secretary of the Disaster Management Department, has asked people not to travel during the rainy season, as there are possibilities of landslides on the hilly roads and waterlogging in the plains. "The report of losses received from other departments has been compiled. It has been pegged at over Rs 5,000 crore. About 79 people have died since April, while 115 have been injured. The Central team will be visiting the state next week to assess the damage," he said.