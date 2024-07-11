Chamoli (Uttarakhand): In a significant breakthrough, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has managed to clear the debris and open pedestrian access along the Badrinath highway near Chungi Dhar in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, restoring crucial passage for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. This section has been impassable since July 9 following multiple landslides.

The strenuous efforts of BRO personnel, working tirelessly for over 58 hours, allowed over 200 pilgrims to safely traverse the affected area by foot on Thursday morning. Authorities expressed optimism that vehicular traffic will resume later in the day, pending further clearance operations and weather conditions.

Char Dham Yatra: Pilgrims Progress After Badrinath Highway, Blocked Due To Multiple Landslides, Opens After 58 Hours (ETV Bharat)

The passage through the landslide-prone zone is being strictly managed by the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to ensure the safety of all travellers. Pilgrims have expressed gratitude for the relentless efforts of the BRO and the cooperative support provided by the local administration in managing the crisis.

However, despite progress in Joshimath, challenges persist along the broader Badrinath-Rishikesh National Highway. Landslides triggered by recent heavy rains have exacerbated road closures at Langsi, Bhanerpani, Pagalnala, and Peepalkoti in Chamoli district.

Efforts to clear these blockages are ongoing amid unpredictable weather conditions, which continue to pose obstacles to road restoration efforts.

The situation was particularly severe on July 9 when two separate landslides occurred at Chungi Dhar, initially blocking the highway and then causing further damages later in the day shortly after initial clearing efforts. These incidents left hundreds of pilgrims stranded, underscoring the vulnerability of mountainous regions to natural disasters during monsoon season.

Authorities remain vigilant as they coordinate relief efforts and monitor the evolving situation closely. The BRO's ongoing efforts are crucial in ensuring safe passage for pilgrims and restoring vital transportation links in the region.