Char Dham Yatra Suspended For 24 Hours Amid Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Chardham Yatra, which has witnessed significant footfall since April 30, the day of its opening, has been postponed for a day after the Meteorological Department issued an alert.

Uttarakhand has been experiencing flash floods over the past few days. Heavy rains have created disaster-like conditions in the state. Cloudburst in Uttarkashi has wreaked havoc and several connecting roads have been disrupted.

District magistrate Prashant Kumar Arya said that given the heavy rain warning issued by the Dehradun Meteorological Centre and on the instructions of the Garhwal Commissioner, the Chardham Yatra has been suspended for the next 24 hours. Instructions have been given to the police and the concerned SDM to move pilgrims to safe places in the district.

Earlier, a weather bulletin from Dehradun Meteorological Department predicted rain with thunder and lightning in some places of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. Rain with thunder and lightning is likely at most places in several districts of the Himalayan state.

According to the prediction, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts. A red alert has been issued in those places.

At the same time, an orange alert has been issued at Bageshwar district of the state and an orange alert has been issued. The Met prediction indicated the possibility of heavy rain and lightning in all the districts of the state. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30 ° C and 22 ° C respectively.

The suspension follows a severe cloudburst near Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district that left at least nine road construction labourers missing. The Yamunotri National Highway has since been blocked at multiple points near Silai Band, severely affecting the route. Authorities at NH Barkot have been alerted to manage the situation.

Elsewhere in the state, the National Highway near Nandprayag and Bhaneropani has been blocked due to debris, while the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road in Rudraprayag — an essential route for Kedarnath pilgrims — has been closed because of landslides.

The movement of pilgrims has been temporarily halted at Sonprayag and Gaurikund for safety. In Syanachatti, debris has clogged drainage channels, disrupting the flow of the Yamuna River and posing a significant threat to hotels and settlements in low-lying areas. Heavy rain continues to lash several districts, including Chamoli, Pauri, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, and others.

As rivers swell dangerously close to banks, the administration has issued a fresh advisory urging people living near riverbanks to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.