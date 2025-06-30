Char Dham Yatra Resumes After 24-Hour Ban; Rains Still Continue To Lash Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The 24-hour ban on Char Dham Yatra, which was imposed earlier, was lifted on Monday, said officials. Giving an update, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said, "The 24-hour ban on Char Dham Yatra has been lifted. District Magistrates of all districts along the yatra route have been instructed to stop vehicles in view of weather conditions in their respective districts."

This comes after the Char Dham Yatra was suspended on Sunday following a heavy rain alert, as per officials. The suspension of the Yatra was followed by a cloudburst, triggering a massive landslide near Barkot, killing two workers and leaving seven others missing.

Meanwhile, rain lashed several parts of Chamba town on Monday. Earlier on June 29, the landslide-hit Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district was repaired and made smooth, sources said. However, the search for the seven missing individuals continued. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed that repairs have been completed on the washout before Silai Band, and that efforts are ongoing to restore other damaged portions of the road.

"The washout that happened due to a cloud burst before Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road of the district has been repaired and the road has been made smooth, while the work of making the other washout smooth is going on," Arya said.

The District Magistrate also informed that the 33 KV power line in the area has been restored, and efforts are underway to repair the 11 KV line. Seven workers are still missing, for whom the search is being conducted by NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Revenue teams, he added.

According to Uttarkashi Police, the landslide and cloudburst occurred around four kilometres ahead of Paligad on the Yamunotri National Highway, near Silai Band. A rescue operation is underway, involving personnel from police, fire services, the health department, and public works teams. The two bodies recovered have been identified as Kewal Bisht, a 43-year-old from Karmamohani, Rajapur District in Nepal, and Duje Lal, aged 55, from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

School holiday

A one-day holiday has been declared today in all educational institutions and Anganwadi centres from class 1 to 12 in Uttarakhand to avoid any possible danger after the disaster management department's alert came. The Meteorological Department predicted 7 to 20 cm of rain. The Met Department has issued an orange alert in many North Indian states including Uttarakhand.