Char Dham Yatra 2025: Pilgrims Make Steady Progress, Over 13 Lakh Footfall So Far

Chardham Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham with the opening of doors on April 30. Since then, the number of devotees in Yamunotri Dham has increased.

Badrinath Dham. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST

Dehradun/Rudraprayag: Chardham Yatra, which got underway on April 30 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri gates, is attracting a staggering number of daily visitors, with the count going up to 60,000 per day.

Devotees are streaming in not only from the country but also from abroad for the pilgrimage. So far, more than 13,56,000 devotees have visited the famous religious sites. On Saturday, 68,405 devotees took darshan of the holy sites.

Chardham Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham with the opening of the doors on April 30. Since then, the number of devotees in Yamunotri Dham has continuously increased. Till now, 2,44,005 lakh devotees have visited the Yamunotri Dham. On May 24, as many as 11,340 devotees visited the site.

Gangotri Dham is the second stop of the Chardham Yatra. After the opening of the doors of Gangotri Dham on April 30, the crowd kept increasing. So far, 2, 29, 104 devotees have visited the site. On Saturday, as many as 11,098 devotees visited Gangotri Dham.

After the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened on May 2, there was a rush of devotees. The crowd of devotees of Baba Kedar is continuously increasing. Till now, 5, 27,452 devotees have visited the religious site. On Saturday, as many as 25,340 devotees visited there.

The doors of Lord Badrivishal were opened for darshan for devotees on May 4. A continuous increase in the number of devotees is being recorded in Badrinath Dham as well. So far, 3, 55, 680 devotees have taken the darshan of Lord Badri Vishal. On Saturday, 20,627 devotees visited Badrinath Dham.

The journey to the third most prominent site, Kedar Tungnath Dham, is slowly gaining momentum. In 23 days, the number of pilgrims has crossed 20,000. As many as 700 to 800 pilgrims are reaching the Dham every day. Due to continuous rain, thick greenery has grown in the area, which has turned picturesque. The pilgrims and tourists visiting the Dham are overwhelmed by the natural beauty.

