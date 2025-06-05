Char Dham Yatra 2025: Over 21 Lakh Devotees Visit Holy Sites Till Wednesday

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand is going on full throttle despite the vagaries of weather. The rain notwithstanding, there is no dearth of enthusiasm among the devotees.

By the evening of June 4, more than 21 lakh devotees have visited the Char Dham. The maximum number of devotees have reached Kedarnath Dham, while Badrinath Dham was visited by the second largest number of pilgrims.

More than 3 lakh devotees have reached Yamunotri and Gangotri and have visited. There is also a lot of enthusiasm among Sikh devotees for Hemkund Sahib Darshan. Around 8 lakh devotees have reached Kedarnath. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2 for the Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra. So far, 7,91,179 devotees have reached Kedarnath and visited Baba Kedar. On Wednesday, June 4, 24,374 devotees reached Kedarnath Dham for darshan. There is snowfall in Kedarnath, which is reeling under intense cold.

Around 6 lakh devotees reached Badrinath. On Wednesday, 19,018 devotees visited Badrinath Dham. Since the doors of Badrinath Dham were opened on May 4, as many as 5,80,240 devotees have visited Badrinath.

About 400,000 devotees reached Yamunotri Dham. The doors of Yamunotri Dham located in Uttarkashi district were opened on April 30. From that day till June 4, as many as 3, 71,760 devotees have visited the shrine. On Wednesday, 11, 714 devotees reached Yamunotri Dham.

More than 3.5 lakh devotees reached Gangotri. The doors of Gangotri were also opened on April 30 along with Yamunotri. So far, 3, 61,786 devotees have visited here. On Wednesday, June 4, 9, 188 devotees have visited Gangotri Dham.

The number of pilgrims to Hemkund Sahib crossed 36,000. The pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib, the holy pilgrimage site of the Sikhs, is also going on along in full swing. So far, 36, 491 devotees have reached Hemkund Sahib, located in Chamoli district. The area is witnessing snowfall. Despite the inclement weather, 8, 185 devotees visited the site on Wednesday.

Till May 31, as many as 18,56,686 devotees visited the Chardham. In the first 4 days of June, more than two-and-a-half lakh devotees have visited the Chardham. In May, 21, 41, 456 visited the site. A total of 72, 479 devotees reached Hemkund Sahib on Wednesday.