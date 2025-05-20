Char Dham Yatra Attracts Over 10 Lakh Pilgrims So Far

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has gained significant momentum, with the pilgrimage witnessing over 10.25 lakh devotees' footfall across the four sacred shrines — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. On Monday, May 19, 65,809 devotees took darshan.

At the same time, the district and police administration left no stone unturned to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees. The Yatra began with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines on April 30. So far, 1,68,013 pilgrims have visited Yamunotri Dham to seek blessings of Maa Yamuna. On May 19, the shrine saw 10,882 visitors including 5,382 men, 5,119 women and 381 children.

The Gangotri Dham has welcomed 1,55,718 devotees so far. On May 19, 9,983 devotees offered prayers at the shrine, including 5,351 men, 4,379 women and 253 children.

The Kedarnath temple, whose doors were opened on May 2, remains one of the most visited Char Dham sites. As of now, 40,5,253 devotees have paid their respects at the shrine. Every day, more than 20,000 devotees are reaching to have darshan of Baba Kedar. On May 19 alone, 24, 356 devotees visited Kedarnath, including 15, 542 men, 8,408 women and 306 children.

The sacred shrine of Badrinath, opened on May 4, has so far received 2,05,158 visitors. On May 19, 20, 588 devotees visited the temple, which included 10,857 men, 8,904 women and 827 children.