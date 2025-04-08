Char Dham Yatra 2025: Kedarnath Helicopter Service Booking Starts

Dehradun: The online booking for chopper services for this year's Char Dham Yatra has started from today. The doors of the Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams will open on April 30 and Kedarnath dham on May 2.

Every year, helicopter services for the Yatra begin with the opening of the doors of Kedarnath dham. Thus, bookings started from 12 pm on April 8 and under the first phase, tickets are available from May 2 to 31.

Helicopter services will be operated from Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata for Kedarnath dham from May 2 onwards. Devotees wishing to visit Kedarnath via helicopter can book tickets online by visiting IRCTC's official website ~ heliyatra.irctc.co.in ~ from today.

This time, devotees availing helicopter service will have to pay a higher fare than last year. When the tender for helicopter services was floated in 2023, a proposal was given to increase the fare by five percent every year. Due to which, a new rate list has been issued this year by increasing last year's fare by five percent.

According to the new rate list, the fare for passengers going and returning from Sirsi to Kedarnath has been fixed at Rs 6061 while for Phata to Kedarnath it is Rs 6063 and Rs 8533 for Guptkashi to Kedarnath.

Along with this, travel registration of devotees is mandatory for booking chopper tickets.