Char Dham Yatra Draws Over 23 Lakh Devotees So Far

A huge number of devotees are streaming into Kedarnath Dham which is visited by 8,65,614 devotees till now.

A view of the Gangotri Dham during the door opening ceremony of Gangotri Dham temple on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, in Uttarkashi on April 30, 2025.
A view of the Gangotri Dham during the door opening ceremony of Gangotri Dham temple on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, in Uttarkashi on April 30, 2025. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 8, 2025 at 9:56 AM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: Chardham Yatra, which began on April 30 and is going on in full swing, has attracted more than 23 lakh pilgrims so far. Not only from India, devotees are also arriving for the Chardham Yatra from abroad. The Chardham Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham after the doors of the site opened on April 30. Till now, 3,98,109 devotees have visited Yamunotri Dham. On Saturday, 9,370 devotees visited the religious site.

A large number of devotees are also reaching Gangotri Dham. So far, 3,98,982 devotees have reached the Gangotri Dham Yatra which started on April 30. On Saturday, 11007 devotees took the darshan of Maa Ganga in Yamunotri Dham.

A huge number of devotees are streaming into Kedarnath Dham. The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened on May 2. So far, 8,65,614 devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham. On Saturday, 23, 532 devotees took the darshan of Lord Kedarnath.

Till now, 6, 53,812 devotees have visited Badrinath Dham. On Saturday, 23,126 devotees took the darshan of Lord Badri Vishal. Hemkund Sahib, the holy shrine of Sikhs, is another site that attracted 59,151 devotees so far. On Saturday, 8,069 devotees visited Hemkund Sahib. Till now, 23, 75,668 devotees have visited Chardham.

