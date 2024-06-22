ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Two Pilgrims Die On Way To Yamunotri Shrine

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Two elderly pilgrims, Shyamali Haldar (65) from West Bengal and Pautnouri Suryanarayan (75) from Andhra Pradesh died after they fell ill en route Yamunotri Dham. Both were declared brought dead at the hospital. The health department has advised pilgrims to trek by foot only if they have no health issues and are able to walk long distance.

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Two Pilgrims Die On Way To Yamunotri Shrine
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Two women pilgrims died after their health condition deteriorated during their visit to Yamunotri shrine on Saturday, police said.

One of the pilgrims hailed from West Bengal and the other from Andhra Pradesh. Both the deaths occurred at Janki Chatti, a major halt en route Yamunotri Dham.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Shyamali Haldar, a native of West Bengal and 75-year-old Pautnouri Suryanarayan from Andhra Pradesh.

Halder had come to the yatra along with her family members. When she reached Janki Chatti, she complained of ill health and her family members immediately took her to Janki Chatti Hospital in an unconscious state. However, doctors declared her brought dead.

Some time later, Suryanarayan, who too was accompanied by her family members, fell ill on Yamunotri footpath and died on way to the hospital.

The state health department is constantly appealing pilgrims not to travel on foot without prior health checkup.

Primary Health Centre in-charge Dr. Hardev Singh Panwar said both the pilgrims had died before reaching the hospital. "A total of 29 deaths have been recorded so far during the Yamunotri Dham Yatra. The health department is appealing pilgrims to travel on foot only after seeking proper advice from the doctors. A prior medical examination and doctor's advice helps in ensuring safety of the pilgrims," Panwar said.

Read more

Chardham Yatra 2024: Pilgrimage Turns Fatal, 42 Devotees Die in 13 Days

TAGGED:

PILGRIMS DIE ON WAY TO YAMUNOTRIYAMUNOTRI DHAMCHAR DHAM DEATH TOLLCHAR DHAM YATRA 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.