Char Dham Yatra 2024: Two Pilgrims Die On Way To Yamunotri Shrine

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Two women pilgrims died after their health condition deteriorated during their visit to Yamunotri shrine on Saturday, police said.

One of the pilgrims hailed from West Bengal and the other from Andhra Pradesh. Both the deaths occurred at Janki Chatti, a major halt en route Yamunotri Dham.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Shyamali Haldar, a native of West Bengal and 75-year-old Pautnouri Suryanarayan from Andhra Pradesh.

Halder had come to the yatra along with her family members. When she reached Janki Chatti, she complained of ill health and her family members immediately took her to Janki Chatti Hospital in an unconscious state. However, doctors declared her brought dead.

Some time later, Suryanarayan, who too was accompanied by her family members, fell ill on Yamunotri footpath and died on way to the hospital.

The state health department is constantly appealing pilgrims not to travel on foot without prior health checkup.

Primary Health Centre in-charge Dr. Hardev Singh Panwar said both the pilgrims had died before reaching the hospital. "A total of 29 deaths have been recorded so far during the Yamunotri Dham Yatra. The health department is appealing pilgrims to travel on foot only after seeking proper advice from the doctors. A prior medical examination and doctor's advice helps in ensuring safety of the pilgrims," Panwar said.

Read more

Chardham Yatra 2024: Pilgrimage Turns Fatal, 42 Devotees Die in 13 Days