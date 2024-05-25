Char Dham Yatra 2024: Death Toll Reaches 56 In A Fortnight, Highest Casualties in Kedarnath

Dehradun: Nearly 56 pilgrims have died so far since the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand began a fortnight back. Of which, four pilgrims died in Kedarnath in the last 24 hours.

According to data available with the State Emergency Operation Centre, till 10.30 am on May 25, 56 devotees have died, out of which the highest of 27 deaths were recorded in Kedarnath Dham while 14 devotees died in Badrinath Dham and 12 and three deaths occurred in Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham respectively.

There has been a significant decrease in death ratio in the last few years. In 2023, the yatra had recorded a death toll of 250, which means the death ratio was 4.5 per lakh. In 2022, the death ratio was 7.5 per lakh. As per the death toll till date, the death ratio is 0.6 per lakh.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar said that post-mortem of all those who died during the yatra has been completed. The reports have revealed that most of the deaths were due to heart attack or cardiac-related issues and majority of the deceased were above 60 years.

Uttarakhand Health Director General Dr Vineeta Shah said that additional 25 percent medical personnel have been deployed at the Char Dham Yatra in comparison to last year. All the staff were given proper training before being sent to the field. A pool of doctors has also been created to handle the huge rush of devotees, he said.

Also, the health department will analyse the complete data related to the deaths of devotees. This analysis will help in making a proper plan in the coming years.

Shah further said that the department is trying to ensure health screening facilities for devotees at various places. If any devotee faces any health-related problem then they are provided medicines.

He has appealed devotees to check their oxygen level and contact friends or family members if they face any problem during the journey. If the oxygen level is low then the patient is admitted to the nearest healthcare centre. This apart, devotees can also dial toll free number 104 for help.

The Uttarakhand government had issued health advisories in 14 languages for the devotees.