Chaos Over Entry Passes Mars Mamata's Meeting With Sacked Teachers

Kolkata: Several "eligible" teachers whose jobs were recently annulled by the Supreme Court were allegedly denied entry to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here on Monday, triggering chaos outside the venue over distribution of passes.

The affected candidates, many of whom said they had approached the courts to seek justice, claimed they were not provided with entry passes — a must to enter the stadium.

"There was no transparency in the distribution of passes. We came hoping to speak to the Chief Minister, but we were left standing outside," said an aggrieved teacher who did not wish to be named.

Police detained a youth accused of snatching passes from some teachers. He was taken away in a police van, even as many of the demonstrators demanded an explanation for the "lack of communication and fairness."

"Passes were checked and then allowed entry. A lot of people turned up. No one knows who gave those passes and on what basis," a teacher said.

Distribution of passes was reportedly overseen by the 'Yogyo Shikshak-Shikshika Adhikar Mancha', a forum representing the eligible candidates who had filed petitions in court.

"We have a list of petitioners who moved court through our forum. Based on that, the passes were issued," a representative of the Mancha told a Bengali news channel.