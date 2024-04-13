Chaos Erupts in Charlapalli Central Jail as Inmates Clash Over Access to Marijuana

Hyderabad: Charlapalli Central Jail in Hyderabad was plunged into chaos on Friday as inmates clashed demanding access to drugs, particularly marijuana. The tense situation escalated into clashes between inmates and jail staff, prompting authorities to intervene swiftly to restore order.

According to reports, a group of trial inmates within the jail initiated the confrontation, protesting against what they claimed was a lack of access to smoking material and marijuana. The dispute quickly turned violent, with inmates confronting jail warders and staff, leading to a brawl that threatened the safety and security of the facility.

Jail Superintendent Santosh Roy, along with his team, promptly intervened to diffuse the situation and prevent further escalation of violence. With the assistance of additional staff, they managed to bring the situation under control. To maintain order and ensure the safety of all inmates and personnel, some trial prisoners involved in the altercation were relocated to separate barracks.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by authorities in managing prisoners, particularly in addressing issues related to substance abuse and contraband within correctional facilities. Investigation into the incident is going on, with measures expected to be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

