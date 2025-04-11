Chaos During Congress's Yatra In Patna, Police Use Water Canons, Kanhaiya Kumar Among Others Detained

Patna: Congress's 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do (stop migration, give jobs) Yatra' turned chaotic in Patna on Friday when police used water cannons at a rally to disperse party workers from advancing towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence. Police said 15-20 Congress workers, including NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar were detained.

Police had set up barricades near the Rajapur bridge to stop the rally from proceeding ahead but the Congress workers tried to break through the restrictions and clashed with cops. Police later resort to water cannons to disperse them.

Protesters were detained (ETV Bharat)

According to the police, the protesters were detained and taken to the police station. Earlier, peaceful protests were reported but when the rally turned violent, water cannons were used, they said. "Around 15-20 leaders and workers were detained. Kanhaiya Kumar was also among them," Krishna Murari, DSP, law and order said.

Former deputy CM and senior party leader Sachin Pilot, who was on a visit to Bihar, was supposed to join the protest but refrained following the ruckus that had erupted. He left for Ganga Path in his car from the ashram. "Millions of people are migrating from Bihar. The government should stop this. That is why we have hit the streets. Hopefully the government will wake up from its slumber and provide employment to the youth," Pilot said.

Congress rally (ETV Bharat)

Kanhaiya Kumar, who was detained, said, "We want water to come into our taps and not be sprayed on us. When government fails to provide tap water they use water cannons on students and youths."

Condemning police action, Congress leaders said Bihar government has only one answer for everything and that is baton and water cannon. They also claimed that 30 people were detained. "Youth Congress and NSUI workers will continue to protest on the streets until migration stops in Bihar and youths get employment. Congress workers will try to show Nitish Kumar how youths of Bihar are unemployed and forced to migrate", Rakesh Kumar, a Congress worker said.

Another detained Congress worker Varun Kumar said, "In Bihar, people are forced to wander from door to door for employment and many forced to end their lives for unemployment. The CM and the Central government should be ashamed of forcing youths to migrate.".

The Palayan Roko, Naukri Do Yatra that started from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran on March 16, concluded in Patna on Friday after passing through 19 districts of the state. The rally is being held on issues namely unemployment, paper leaks, inflation, reduction in government jobs, privatisation and others.