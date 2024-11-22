ETV Bharat / state

Chaos At Territorial Army Recruitment Rally At Pithoragarh Due To Huge Rush

Dehradun: Chaos erupted during a Territorial Army recruitment rally in Pithoragarh as a huge crowd of youths gathered there from neighbouring states due a sudden cancellation of a recruitment rally in Bihar's Danapur, the Pithoragarh district administration said.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami said there was a lack of communication from the Army about the cancellation of the Danapur rally, that is why the district administration was unprepared to deal with the rush.

"If the administration was informed in time about the sudden cancellation of the recruitment in Danapur, the candidates would not have faced inconvenience," he said in a statement.

He said that the sudden cancellation and non-announcement of fresh dates redirected a large number candidates from Uttar Pradesh to the Pithoragarh recruitment venue which led to the chaos, he said.

Videos circulating on social media showed the Pithoragarh venue overwhelmed with candidates with a large number of them trying to enter the rally ground by climbing its gates which eventually broke down.

Police had to resort to lathicharge, and according to testimonies in the footage, which have not been confirmed by officials, two youths were injured in the chaos.

The situation in the district is under total control now, Goswami said.

According to Goswami, the recruitment in Territorial Army was to be held in Pithoragarh for which two days were fixed between November 12 and 24 for candidates from different states.

He said about 25,000 candidates had reached Pithoragarh till Thursday out of which 18,000 candidates had returned by noon after completing the recruitment process.

He said that earlier he had a meeting with Colonel Uttam Kumar Singh of the Territorial Army who informed him that this recruitment is being conducted for 113 posts for Uttarakhand and 411 posts for other states.

In the meeting, Colonel Singh also informed that while they expect a sizeable number of candidates on dates fixed for Uttarakhand, the numbers may not be that great on dates for other states, according to Goswami.