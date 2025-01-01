Chaos At Puri Jagannath Temple On New Year's Day, Devotees Break Security Barricades

Puri: A stampede-like situation reportedly took place when devotees attempted to break through the security barricades in front of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and some fell on the ground on the first day of the new year. No casualty was reported, police said.
The incident took place while devotees were waiting in queues in front of the temple gate to seek blessings of sibling deities, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Some of the devotees, who had been standing for hours, became restless and tried to enter the temple by breaking the barricades.
Amid the pushing and shoving, some women fell but were helped by fellow devotees and security personnel. The police personnel deployed at the premises were inadequate compared to the huge rush of devotees.
Lakhs of devotees had visited the temple today with several people queueing up since last night. The queues had stretched from the temple to the Market Square, which is nearly half a kilometre away.
According to the Puri Police, nearly three lakh devotees have visited the temple till the end of the day and it is estimated that the turnout may cross five lakhs as the arrangements for darshan will continue till night.
In order to strengthen security, barricades have been erected from the Market Square on the main road to the temple. However, questions are being raised as to how a stampede-like situation was caused despite the elaborate arrangements.
Earlier on Monday, some devotees fell ill due to the heavy rush inside the temple.
