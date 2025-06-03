Chaotic Scenes At New Assam Congress Chief's Felicitation

Guwahati: Chaotic scenes prevailed at a party welcome programme of new Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, forcing the felicitation ceremony to be suspended for some time as organisers expressed apprehension that the wooden dais could cave in.

Gogoi took over as the new party chief from outgoing president Bhupen Kumar Borah at the party's state headquarters Rajiv Bhawan earlier in the day. He had sought blessings at the Kamakhya temple before it. Along with the three newly appointed working presidents, Gogoi attended a programme at Manabendra Sarma Complex in Dispur area later in the day.

With around 2,000 party members present at the programme, chaotic scenes prevailed as people jostled to greet Gogoi as he walked towards the platform. More chaos played out as party leaders, workers and various frontal organisation members came forward to felicitate the new leadership as well as other senior leaders on the platform.

With around 300 people on the wooden platform, built for a limited capacity, organisers had to suspend the felicitation programme twice. "We request the extra people to get off the stage otherwise it will cave it," senior leaders urged over the announcement system multiple times. Gogoi himself and other leaders intervened to streamline the felicitation programme.