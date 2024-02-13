Sandeshkhali Protest: Section 144 Imposed around Basirhat SP Office, BJP Workers Clash with Police

Basirhat (West Bengal): Basirhat turned into a battleground on Tuesday as BJP supporters clashed with police after defying prohibitory orders and attempted to lay siege to the SP's office in protest against alleged sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Several BJP workers and supporters broke through the first police barricade led by party state president Sukanta Majumder and marched towards the SP's office in Basirhat. Initially police tried to stop the protesters from proceeding ahead but when they remained defiant, police resorted to baton charging to disperse the crowd. Soon, protesters pelted stones at the policemen. Later, Majumder along with party supporters started staging a protest in front of the SP's office.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in an area of 500 metres in Sangrampur to maintain law and order. Equipped with water cannons and tear gas shells, a huge contingent of police force was deployed in the premises of the SP's office to avoid any untoward incident.

Police have arrested several BJP workers for creating unrest. Majumdar alleged that police took up baton charging without provocation. He threatened to continue protesting in front of the SP's office until the detained party workers are released. "There is utter lawlessness in West Bengal. Circumstances shows that the state government is trying to hide the truth," he said.

On the other hand, many workers protested by burning tyres on the streets at Basirhat Board Ghat this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of trying to take political advantage by creating unrest in the area. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that while policemen are trying to maintain peace, BJP is creating disruptions.

A TMC delegation visited the locals in Sandeshkhali and spoke to them. However, delegations led by the state Congress and the BJP were not allowed to visit the area citing prohibitory orders that are in place since February 9.