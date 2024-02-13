Sandeshkhali Protest: Section 144 Imposed around Basirhat SP Office, BJP Workers Clash with Police

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 43 minutes ago

Sandeshkhali Protest: Section 144 Imposed around Basirhat SP Office, BJP Workers Clash with Police

BJP workers were protesting against the alleged sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali. They had come to the Basirhat SP's office to question on Sandeshkali developments. They broke the barricades, pelted stones and clashed with police while cops resorted to baton charging to disperse the crowd.

Basirhat (West Bengal): Basirhat turned into a battleground on Tuesday as BJP supporters clashed with police after defying prohibitory orders and attempted to lay siege to the SP's office in protest against alleged sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Several BJP workers and supporters broke through the first police barricade led by party state president Sukanta Majumder and marched towards the SP's office in Basirhat. Initially police tried to stop the protesters from proceeding ahead but when they remained defiant, police resorted to baton charging to disperse the crowd. Soon, protesters pelted stones at the policemen. Later, Majumder along with party supporters started staging a protest in front of the SP's office.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in an area of 500 metres in Sangrampur to maintain law and order. Equipped with water cannons and tear gas shells, a huge contingent of police force was deployed in the premises of the SP's office to avoid any untoward incident.

Police have arrested several BJP workers for creating unrest. Majumdar alleged that police took up baton charging without provocation. He threatened to continue protesting in front of the SP's office until the detained party workers are released. "There is utter lawlessness in West Bengal. Circumstances shows that the state government is trying to hide the truth," he said.

On the other hand, many workers protested by burning tyres on the streets at Basirhat Board Ghat this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of trying to take political advantage by creating unrest in the area. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that while policemen are trying to maintain peace, BJP is creating disruptions.

A TMC delegation visited the locals in Sandeshkhali and spoke to them. However, delegations led by the state Congress and the BJP were not allowed to visit the area citing prohibitory orders that are in place since February 9.

​Read more

  1. Cal HC sets aside prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Sandeshkhali
  2. "Mamata Known for Genocide of Hindus": Smriti Irani Over Sandeshkhali Issue
  3. Sandeshkhali Incidents Shattered My Senses: Bengal Guv

TAGGED:

SandeshkhaliBJP WorkersBasirhat SP Office

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.