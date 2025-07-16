Chanpatia - The Success Saga Of The Startup Zone Of Migrant Workers Turns Sour For Want Of Government Help

Patna: Om Prakash Patel, 49, had left his home at Nautan in West Champaran district at the age of 19 in search of work. He laboured hard to establish himself in the knitwear market in Ludhiana in Punjab. When the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March 2020, and businesses took a nosedive, he decided to head home.

Firoz Kaiser, 51, of Bettiah in West Champaran district, was working in the textile industry at Jetpur in Gujarat when the lockdown was imposed. As uncertainty hit the market, he also returned to his native place.

Anand Kumar, 45, also from West Champaran, was a part of a stainless-steel utensil manufacturing unit in Delhi. As people started fleeing to their villages during the lockdown, he too decided to follow them.

The three were among the thousands of people who were stopped at the borders of West Champaran and quarantined for a fortnight. As a large number of migrant workers were returning and the fear of mass unemployment loomed large, the then district magistrate Kundan Kumar thought of mapping their skills.

With the skill set of migrant workers in hand, the idea to provide manufacturing facilities and harness their talent was born. And up came the startup zone at Chanpatia, around 235km northwest of Patna, with 57 manufacturing units to produce various goods. Around 7,000 people, including local youths, found jobs at them. The district administration provided space and ensured the continuous supply of electricity and water.

The Chanpatia startup zone initiative made waves across the country as a trailblazer for successfully harnessing the talent of migrant workers. The units churned out various products, including shirts, trousers, track suits, jackets, sarees, lehengas, suits, sanitary pads, footwear, steel utensils and cricket bats.

It received several awards, including the Prime Minister’s Award for innovation in 2021. Several districts in Bihar emulated the model and established startup zones.

As fate would have it, Om Prakash and Firoz established their own knitwear and garment units, while Anand started manufacturing steel utensils with government help and loans sanctioned under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). A friendship also developed among them.

Today, the three entrepreneurs are worried about their future and the approaching Bihar Assembly elections, during which things virtually come to a standstill. The looms and machines at the startup zone are idling, and they are wondering if they made a wrong decision to become entrepreneurs at Chanpatia, and whether they should return to the places in the other states where they were working.

They have formed a society ‘Navpravartan Startup Zone Chanpatia’ in an attempt to survive, keep their units running, and the workers employed.

“I availed a loan of Rs 25 lakh under the PMEGP. It was facilitated by the district administration here. I got machines worth Rs 17-18 lakh , and the rest went towards procuring raw material and labour expenses. Work started on a good note, and we started sending garments produced by us to different parts of the country and abroad. We even exported lehengas (traditional long skirts) to Malaysia,” Om Prakash, who is the president of the society, told ETV Bharat.

The problems started soon after because the enterprises needed political stability, and with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar switching sides between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), Bihar saw five industry ministers between 2020 and 2025.

The senior officials of the state industries department also kept getting regularly transferred, due to which whatever plans they had for the startup zones could not see the light of day.

“This startup zone was a novel initiative for a state like Bihar, but the help that was needed on a regular basis dried up. New ventures need capital infusions in the beginning to keep them running. We only got assurances. Our units are coming to a standstill,” Om Prakash said.

“The Assembly elections are coming, and a majority of the government and development-related work will stop soon. The polls would be the focus till late November. Many of the units may not survive till then. We urgently need help,” Om Prakash added.

Business transactions in the market are often done on the basis of advances and credit. Chanpatia faced difficulties in this regard because of being new on the entrepreneurial map. Moreover, some of the traders who took goods on credit failed to pay the money.

Of the 57 units that blossomed at the startup zone, only 45 are now surviving. Many of the surviving ones are not running on their partial strength, and are considering relocating to other states or shutting them down. The number of workers has also dwindled over the past years.

Firoz, who took a loan of Rs 20 lakh to start a manufacturing unit for dupatta, stoles, scarves, leggings, other garments, and mosquito nets. He named it ‘Rani Ratn’ and has at present 42 employees (down from 70 in the beginning), also stressed the importance of the “second capital” for new enterprises.

“We petitioned everybody from the district magistrates to the state headquarters. We have been trying to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the past several months, but our efforts have not succeeded so far. My manufacturing unit is running irregularly for want of capital. We just want our voice to reach the Chief Minister’s ears,” said Firoz, who is the vice-president of Navpravartan Startup Zone Chanpatia society.

Anand, who happens to be the secretary of the society, also asserted that capital was the main issue they were facing. He has been able to keep his unit functioning smoothly with the help of his father, who sold land and gave him Rs 40 lakh.

“I have been sending stainless steel utensils to Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and all over Bihar, but am unable to take big orders due to the lack of capital. Huge orders need an equally large amount of capital for raw materials, labour and other expenses,” the entrepreneur said.

Though Anand’s own manufacturing unit – Shivam Steel – is running, he pointed out how several other units were destroyed due to unkept promises and government apathy.

“There were around 18 to 20 good, modern power looms at different garment units here. They were promised that a dyeing unit would be established for them. But it did not materialise and all the units were ruined,” Anand added.

The suggestions to save the startups

The entrepreneurs at Chanpatia stressed that apart from helping get more capital, the Bihar government could take several steps to save them and their units, as it was the biggest purchaser of various goods.

“The state government can easily create markets and opportunities for the startups. For example, it provides money to students studying in its schools to purchase school uniforms. It could give the order for school dress supply to us and other startups that have come in different districts,” Om Prakash said.

The new entrepreneurs pointed out that the blankets, sarees, shawls and other materials that the state government uses or distributes, especially in winter, are procured from Panipat in Haryana and other places. They asserted that it was high time for a “Make in Bihar” campaign to increase employment opportunities.

Similarly, Anand added that the Bihar government could ensure that the stainless-steel utensils used in its schools for the Mid-day Meal scheme are procured from the units located in the state.

Indefinite hunger strike under consideration

Highlighting the urgent need to provide capital and facilitate linkages with the market, the members of the society - Navpravartan Startup Zone Chanpatia – said that they were exhausted after continuously meeting the ministers, government officials and political leaders.

They are now trying to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, narrate their woes, and urge him to help and stop them from taking the path of migration once again.

“Elections are coming, and everything will come to a standstill for months after the dates are announced. It is time for the government to take immediate steps,” Om Prakash said. If no concrete steps are taken quickly, we will sit on an indefinite hunger strike in Patna to press for our demands,” Om Prakash added.

The date for the indefinite hunger strike has not been finalised yet, and the entrepreneurs are keeping their fingers crossed that the matter does not reach there as the lives of thousands of people are at stake.

Asked about the upcoming Assembly polls and what they would think while voting, the entrepreneurs said that they would first think of saving their livelihoods and then think of exercising their franchise.

The government’s stand

Bihar industries minister Nitish Mishra told ETV Bharat that entrepreneurs from the Chanpatia Startup Zone have been meeting him continuously with their issues, and the government was fully committed to resolving them at the earliest.

“When the startup zone was established at Chanpatia, there was no separate policy for them. We considered their issues and have amended the Bihar Textile and Leather Policy, 2022 through the state cabinet to cover and support them,” Mishra said.

The industries minister added that henceforth, support would be provided to the startup units at Chanpatia as per the provisions of the amended textile and leather policy.

“Some units at the Chanpatia Startup Zone have shut down, while some of the units that are working are doing very good work. They want more capital, and we will help them as per the provisions of our policy. We will not shy away from helping them,” Mishra said.

Mishra also pointed out that some portion of the land of the startup zone belonged to the agriculture department, and efforts were being made to get it transferred to the industries department.

West Champaran district magistrate Dharmendra Kumar told ETV Bharat that there was “nothing pending with regard to the Chanpatia Startup Zone at the district level.”

Pic 1, 3, and 8 - A mosquito net manufacturing unit at the Chanpatia Startup Zone in West Champaran district of Bihar.

Pic 2, 4 and 7 - Stainless steel utensil manufacturing unit at the Chanpatia Startup Zone in West Champaran district of Bihar.

Pic 5 - Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visiting the Chanpatia Startup Zone in January 2021.

Pic 6 - A knitwear machine at the Chanpatia Startup Zone.

The videos are of various manufacturing units at the Chanpatia Startup Zone in West Champaran district of Bihar