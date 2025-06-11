Climate Change Pattern Of Uttarakhand Baffles Weather Scientist

Dehradun: These days, Uttarakhand is witnessing a climate change pattern that is characterised by soaring temperatures, extreme cold in some parts and erratic rainfall patterns on other areas.

On the one hand, the snowfall in Char Dham areas is making people shiver in the cold in June, a hot weather in the lower areas is disturbing them on the other. A sudden rise in temperature in most of the districts of Uttarakhand has surprised everyone. However, the heat still hasn't broken last year's record.

The hilly districts of Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun, and Terai districts like Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand are sizzling with heat. The devotees who went to the Chardham Yatra are shivering in the cold after the sudden snowfall.

Many districts of Uttarakhand are experiencing heat. The sun is so intense that people are not even daring to step out of their homes. The sudden change in weather pattern baffled locals.

Cold winds started blowing before June 5 from the plains to the mountains. On June 6 and 7, there was rain in some areas. After the rain, it was believed that the temperature would drop, but it was just the opposite. The lowlands experienced a severe heatwave on June 8 and 9. However, the weather remained pleasant in the higher Himalayan regions with light rain and snowfall. Weather scientists believe that after the next two days, some areas of the region may be affected by rain. Heavy rain may be seen in some areas.

What weather scientists say?

This time, extreme heat has been recorded in the plains of Uttarakhand for the past three days. "In Terai areas, which include districts like Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar, the temperature has reached 39 to 40 degrees Celsius," Rohit Thapliyal, weather scientist, said.

According to the weather department, monsoon is going to hit Uttarakhand soon. This time, the effect of monsoon is expected to be more visible in the areas of Kumau and Nepal. According to IMD, more rain is likely in these areas. Pithoragarh, Almora and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand may be highly affected by the rain.

Less rain in Garhwal

"Garhwal may not see as much rain though heavy rain is likely to hit Kumaon on June 12. This rain will also bring down the temperature and people will get relief from the heat," Thapliyal added.

In Uttarakhand, the maximum temperature is around 26 degrees Celsius in areas with an altitude of more than 2000 meters. While the temperature in lower areas has been recorded around 40 degrees Celsius. Compared to last year, this time the maximum temperature has been recorded three degrees Celsius less. In 2024, the maximum temperature went up to 43 degrees Celsius.

A look at temperatures over the past few years

In 2020, temperatures in other plains districts, including Dehradun and Haridwar, reached 38-40 degrees Celsius. The temperatures in Nainital and hilly areas remained below normal but recorded up to 30 degrees Celsius in May.

In 2021, temperatures in Dehradun reached close to 40 degrees Celsius at the end of May. In June, there was a slight drop in temperature due to pre-monsoon rains. At the same time, Haldwani recorded a maximum temperature of 39-40 degrees Celsius in 2021. Apart from this, the temperature in Pantnagar reached 38 degrees Celsius in June.

In 2022, maximum temperature in Dehradun in May-June was more than 40 degrees Celsius. On June 4, 2022, the temperature reached 42.5 °C, which was the highest of the season. Haridwar recorded up to 43 degrees Celsius in May 2022. Also, the temperature in Roorkee in June was around 42 degrees Celsius. The temperature in mountainous areas in Nainital was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, which was above normal.

In 2023, the temperature in Dehradun reached 41 degrees Celsius during May. Temperatures above 40 degrees in June remain for 8-10 days. At the same time, the temperature in Haridwar was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius on 18 April 2023. The temperature in May in Haldwani stays around 40 degrees Celsius. Pantnagar recorded the maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius in May.

In 2024, Dehradun recorded a temperature of 43.3 °C on May 31, an all-time record for May. On 14 June 2024, the temperature was recorded at 43 °C. This year, the temperature was above 40 degrees on 22 days in the last 30 days.Haridwar recorded a maximum temperature of 46 °C on June 17, 2024, which was the highest for that year. Similarly, the temperature in Roorkee on June 17, 2024, was 44 degrees Celsius. Temperature in Rishikesh was 44 degrees Celsius on June 17, 2024.

Haldwani recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on June 17, 2024, while the temperature in Udham Singh Nagar was 41 degrees Celsius. Nainital registered 31 degrees Celsius on June 17 of the same year.

Surprisingly, at that time, the temperature in the hilly areas such as Srinagar, Devprayag and Rudraprayag also exceeded 40°C in June 2024. It was unusual. May-June temperature in Pantnagar is around 40 degrees Celsius this year.