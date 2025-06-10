Change Mindset Of Opposing Every Bail, Also Consider Condition Of Prisons: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court in a recent judgment stated the mindset of the government prosecutor, police, investigation agencies and, alternatively, the Maharashtra against bail for every accused should change.

The speedy completion of the case is the constitutional right of every accused. The law has made such a provision. The Supreme Court has also repeatedly reminded this. The police cannot always be blamed for the pendency of the case, sometimes the situation is beyond their control. But while deciding on bail, the government side and the lower court should also take into account the issue of the delay in the case, said Justice Milind Jadhav. The court has also highlighted the condition of the prisons in Maharashtra and the number of prisoners there.

While granting bail to Vinod Patil, who was arrested for allegedly killing his brother, the single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav reprimanded the Maharastra government. The case against Patil has been pending for the last six years.

So far, the trial date has been given only for the list of witnesses. Despite this, the police have been consistently opposing Patil's bail, saying that the crime is serious. The Bombay High Court, saying that the police should change this mentality, granted bail to Vinod Patil on a bond of Rs 5,000.

"The law has a provision that the POCSO case should be completed within a year. Still, many POCSO cases do not continue for five years after the crime was committed. Even in such a situation, the government side strongly opposes bail, citing the seriousness of the crime," the court said.