Long-Term Visa Holders From Pakistan Now Required To Apply With Fresh Documents

Jaipur: The Union Home Ministry has changed the long-term visa policy for Pakistani citizens after the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Long term visa holders are Pakistani citizens who have not yet been given Indian citizenship. Such people will now have to apply online with freshly verified documents on the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) portal which will remain open from May 10 to July 10. The visa of Pakistani citizens who do not apply afresh during the period will be considered revoked.

Inspector General of Police (Security), Rajasthan Vishnukant said orders have been issued in this regard on April 28 by Pratap Singh Rawat, Under Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Foreign-I Department.

Under Section 3 (1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, all long-term visa holders were earlier exempted from re-applying for their visas. The government has changed the criterion. Now the government has decided that all such Pakistani citizens who have long term visas and have not taken Indian citizenship will have to apply afresh on the Electronic Foreign Regional Registration Office (e-FRRO) portal (https://indianfrro.gov.in).

The documents that must be attached with the application are:

Copy of valid long-term visa certificate.