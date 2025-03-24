ETV Bharat / state

Change In Govt Brings Massive Transformation Despite Same State, System: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: 'Vikas Utsav' will be organised at every district headquarter from March 25 to 27 to mark the completion of eight years of development and good governance in Uttar Pradesh.

On this occasion, beneficiaries from all sectors including youth, women, entrepreneurs and other sections of the society will be honoured. "In this journey of eight years, Uttar Pradesh has added a new chapter in the development of the country. Prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh was considered a sick state. Farmer suicides, employment crisis for youth, riots and anarchy had become the state's identity. But just by changing the government, a comprehensive change was experienced in the state. Uttar Pradesh is now emerging as the growth engine of the country's economy," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said during a press conference in Lok Bhawan on Monday.

CM presents development of state in eight years (ETV Bharat)

Historic reforms in agriculture sector

While presenting the statistics about farmers growth, Yogi took a jibe at the previous Samajwadi Party government comparing the crisis faced by the agriculture sector before 2017. "Farmers were forced to commit suicide and middlemen dominated. But now the agricultural growth rate has increased to more than 13.5 percent, which has increased the state's GDP by 28 percent," Yogi said.

The Farmers got relief from loan waiver of Rs 36,000 crore.

Direct benefit was provided through DBT under PM Kisan Samman Yojana.

23 lakh hectares of additional irrigation facility was provided.

20 new Krishi Vigyan Kendras and an agricultural university were established.

Rs 43424cr was paid for wheat procurement.

Rs 88746cr paid for paddy procurement.

Under PM Kusum Yojana, 86,000 farmers got the benefit of solar panels.

Free electricity was given to 14 lakh private tube wells.

Drawing attention toward structural changes in the sugar industry, Adityanath said before 2017, the sugar industry was on the verge of closure, sugarcane farmers used to protest for their dues and the mills were shutting down. Currently, there are 122 sugar mills operational in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Government added three new sugar mills, restarted six mills and expanded 38 sugar mills in its tenure. Since 2017, the government has settled Rs 2.80 lakh crore toward sugarcane dues as per MSP.