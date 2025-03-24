Change In Govt Brings Massive Transformation Despite Same State, System: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: 'Vikas Utsav' will be organised at every district headquarter from March 25 to 27 to mark the completion of eight years of development and good governance in Uttar Pradesh.
On this occasion, beneficiaries from all sectors including youth, women, entrepreneurs and other sections of the society will be honoured. "In this journey of eight years, Uttar Pradesh has added a new chapter in the development of the country. Prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh was considered a sick state. Farmer suicides, employment crisis for youth, riots and anarchy had become the state's identity. But just by changing the government, a comprehensive change was experienced in the state. Uttar Pradesh is now emerging as the growth engine of the country's economy," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said during a press conference in Lok Bhawan on Monday.
Historic reforms in agriculture sector
While presenting the statistics about farmers growth, Yogi took a jibe at the previous Samajwadi Party government comparing the crisis faced by the agriculture sector before 2017. "Farmers were forced to commit suicide and middlemen dominated. But now the agricultural growth rate has increased to more than 13.5 percent, which has increased the state's GDP by 28 percent," Yogi said.
- The Farmers got relief from loan waiver of Rs 36,000 crore.
- Direct benefit was provided through DBT under PM Kisan Samman Yojana.
- 23 lakh hectares of additional irrigation facility was provided.
- 20 new Krishi Vigyan Kendras and an agricultural university were established.
- Rs 43424cr was paid for wheat procurement.
- Rs 88746cr paid for paddy procurement.
- Under PM Kusum Yojana, 86,000 farmers got the benefit of solar panels.
- Free electricity was given to 14 lakh private tube wells.
Drawing attention toward structural changes in the sugar industry, Adityanath said before 2017, the sugar industry was on the verge of closure, sugarcane farmers used to protest for their dues and the mills were shutting down. Currently, there are 122 sugar mills operational in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Government added three new sugar mills, restarted six mills and expanded 38 sugar mills in its tenure. Since 2017, the government has settled Rs 2.80 lakh crore toward sugarcane dues as per MSP.
Improvement in law and order
Before 2017, law and order was a big challenge in Uttar Pradesh but now the state is presenting a new example of a safe environment. Yogi Adityanath highlighted that 10 districts were not having the police line. It was only under his government that the police lines were set up in districts. Emphasising upon the Maha Kumbh management, not a single crime was committed during the 45-day event of Maha Kumbh.
- 1.56 lakh policemen were recruited in the police force during the Yogi Government.
- The recruitment process of 60,200 policemen has been completed.
- Training capacity increased from 6,000 to 60,244.
- 54 PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) companies, which were disbanded by previous governments, were restored.
- Three women battalions and five new PAC battalions were formed.
- Cyber police stations and help desks were established.
- PRV 112 response time reduced from 25 minutes 42 seconds to 7 minutes 24 seconds.
- Over 11 lakh CCTV cameras installed to realize the Safe City concept.
Impact of poor welfare schemes
Uttar Pradesh has taken a big leap in the field of welfare of the poor in these eight years of Yogi Adityanath Government with around six crore people being elevated from the category of poor section of society.
- Free ration was provided to 15 crore people.
- 56 lakh people were provided housing facilities.
- 1.06 crore women and elderly people are getting pensions.
- Funds were directly transferred to the beneficiaries through DBT.
- "Zero Poverty Scheme" will be launched in the new Fiscal year.
Rapid development in the road, infrastructure and energy sector
The Chief Minister further said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was known for potholes, but now the state has become a hub of expressways and metros.
- Most expressways and metros are being operated in Uttar Pradesh.
- Country's first rapid rail was started.
- Metros were operated in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut.
- State Capital Region (SCR) and State Development Region (SDR) are being planned.
- 1.21 lakh mazras were electrified in eight years.
- Solar energy production increased from 228 MW to 2653 MW.
Historic improvement in health and education
- Before 2017, there were only 12 medical colleges in 70 years, now 80 medical colleges have been built.
- Earlier nursing and paramedical colleges used to be locked, now there has been a big improvement in health facilities in the state.
Economic improvement and employment
- Uttar Pradesh has now become a revenue surplus state.
- Per capita income increased from Rs 46,000 to Rs 1.24 lakh.
- Banking business reached Rs 29.66 lakh crore.
- Uttar Pradesh is becoming a dream destination for investors.