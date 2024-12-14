CM Chandrababu Naidu Unveils 'Swarnandhara-2047' Vision, Aims For Prosperous Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the Swarnandhra-2047 vision document, an ambitious roadmap aimed at transforming the state into a prosperous, inclusive and globally competitive hub by 2047.

The vision outlines 10 key principles to drive development, including, eliminating poverty, achieving water security through river interlinking, leveraging agri-tech for farmers, optimising energy costs, enhancing global logistics and fostering deep-tech integration in all sectors. It also emphasised skilling, human resource development, cleanliness initiatives and making Andhra Pradesh a green energy and innovation hub.

The vision's primary goals include achieving a per-capital income of $43,000 and a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of $2.4 trillion by 2047. Drafted through grassroots engagement, it incorporates feedback from 1.18 crore families, suggestions from students and inputs from NITI Aayog.

Workshops held at mandal and municipality levels ensured inclusivity in its design. The document focuses on long-term growth to foster a happy, thriving and responsible Telugu community, with the position as a core unit of development.

Chandrababu Naidu exuded confidence that the state would become the country's leading powerhouse with the successful implementation of the Swarnandhra-2047 vision.

Speaking at the unveiling of the vision document, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Naidu declared, "If everyone saw rocks and mounds in the Cyberabad area years ago, I saw megacities like Singapore, Dubai and New York. I launched the vision on January 26, 1999, and today Hyderabad stands as the best city in India. Write it down now, the Swarnandhra dream will come true. In 2047, check whether what I said has been fulfilled or not."

Naidu stressed the importance of stable governance, stating, "Development is possible only with a stable government. People are important to us. We will develop all areas from Ichchapuram to Mantralayam." The vision document outlines 10 principles to achieve Swarnandhra by 2047, focusing on health, wealth and happiness for all.

"This vision document will change the fate of the people and future generations. After the unimaginable destruction of the last five years, we have restored governance in just six months. We dedicate this document to the state and nation," Naidu said. He added that 17 lakh people provided suggestions online and feedback was gathered from 1.18 crore families to shape the plan.

Highlighting the goal of economic prosperity, Naidu remarked, "I urge everyone to think about where they, their families, villages and districts should be by 2047. Let us create an action plan to achieve a per capita income of $42,000."

Naidu also promises to resolve issues faced by Amaravati farmers, who contributed 33,000 acres of land for the capital city construction. "The previous government created serious difficulties for them. We will lift all cases registered against capital farmers and fulfil promises made to them," he assured. The government will establish a special system in district collectorates to implement the Swarnandhra-2047 vision effectively.